Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $649.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) to announce sales of $649.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Toast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $645.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $651.30 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Toast.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOST. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

TOST stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.52. 4,296,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,787,259. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. Toast has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $50,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,607,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,509,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $44,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,552,092 shares in the company, valued at $60,382,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,296,510 shares of company stock worth $160,108,285 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Toast by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

