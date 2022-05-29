Zacks: Analysts Expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to Post $0.01 EPS

Analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $78,831.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,874 shares in the company, valued at $513,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $142,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,279,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,197,000 after acquiring an additional 38,202 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 28.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,836,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,087,000 after buying an additional 622,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,255,000 after buying an additional 46,173 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,546,000 after buying an additional 334,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,425,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,302,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.89. 146,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.88. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

