Zacks: Analysts Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.72. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $219.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,842,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,543,000 after buying an additional 122,751 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,205,000 after buying an additional 365,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.87.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.
About Glacier Bancorp (Get Rating)
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.