Zacks: Analysts Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.72. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $219.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,842,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,543,000 after buying an additional 122,751 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,205,000 after buying an additional 365,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

