Zacks: Analysts Expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.07 Million

Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $203.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $204.82 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $185.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $812.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $801.24 million to $821.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $826.44 million, with estimates ranging from $823.70 million to $834.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.
Shares of HIW traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.52. 506,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,860. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,998,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 179,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 669,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,631,000 after buying an additional 170,613 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
