Zacks: Analysts Expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.07 Million

Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $203.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $204.82 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $185.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $812.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $801.24 million to $821.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $826.44 million, with estimates ranging from $823.70 million to $834.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of HIW traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.52. 506,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,860. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,998,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 179,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 669,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,631,000 after buying an additional 170,613 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.