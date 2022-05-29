Zacks: Analysts Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.81. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 24.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PGC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.28. 49,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,775. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $611.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

In other news, Director Peter D. Horst bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.49 per share, for a total transaction of $78,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,603.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Kass bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,657.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

