Zacks: Analysts Expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $688.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) will post $688.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $679.00 million and the highest is $697.00 million. Rollins posted sales of $638.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.3% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 12,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Rollins by 17.0% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 16.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $36.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,951. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37. Rollins has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

