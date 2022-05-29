Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) to announce $24.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.98 million. Conifer posted sales of $35.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $101.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.54 million to $111.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $112.40 million, with estimates ranging from $83.12 million to $127.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conifer stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,669. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Conifer has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

