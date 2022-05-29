Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Energizer reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.38 million. Energizer had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 56.03%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,965. Energizer has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

