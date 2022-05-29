Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.71 billion and the lowest is $4.70 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $3.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $19.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.32 billion to $23.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,138,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,038,960. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,512.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,353 shares of company stock valued at $10,257,930. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after buying an additional 238,362 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 16,823 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 96,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

