Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. Zurn Water Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZWS shares. Robert W. Baird raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

ZWS stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 880,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $539,528.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,082,502.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 958 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $26,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,042.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $374,974,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $262,847,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $231,389,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $165,047,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $104,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

