Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.42. Avanos Medical posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avanos Medical.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.80 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

AVNS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,653. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avanos Medical (Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.