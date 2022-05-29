Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) to post ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.46). Cardlytics reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.72). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDLX. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $349,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $42,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,050 shares of company stock worth $2,118,480. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 67.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 232.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.67. 457,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,474. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.54. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $134.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $944.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.47.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

