Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.57 Million

Analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) to post $19.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.39 million and the lowest is $16.03 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $21.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $87.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.43 million to $92.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $146.89 million, with estimates ranging from $59.55 million to $346.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,000.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $68,633,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 936,536 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $14,146,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 183,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,145,000 after purchasing an additional 181,517 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.47. 277,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,117. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.86. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

