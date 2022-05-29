Zacks: Brokerages Expect FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $920.84 Million

Analysts forecast that FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) will announce $920.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstService’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $914.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $927.08 million. FirstService reported sales of $831.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstService will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FirstService.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

FSV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.95. 61,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.02. FirstService has a 1 year low of $115.33 and a 1 year high of $202.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.34 and a 200 day moving average of $156.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,525,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,084,000 after buying an additional 42,901 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,327,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,029,000 after acquiring an additional 879,160 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 28,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstService (Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstService (FSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.