Zacks: Brokerages Expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Under Armour also reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $6.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Williams Capital downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. 6,322,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,033,455. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

Under Armour declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

