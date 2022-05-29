Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) will announce $1.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $972.71 million to $1.03 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $6.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZG. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,856 shares of company stock worth $978,548. 18.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $608,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,843. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.45.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.