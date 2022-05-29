Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) will announce $1.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $972.71 million to $1.03 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $6.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZG. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,856 shares of company stock worth $978,548. 18.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $608,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,843. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.45.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

