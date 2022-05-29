Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PAC. Citigroup raised their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.50.

PAC opened at $147.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $103.70 and a 12 month high of $167.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $3.1502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 100.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 87,646 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 288.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 591.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,691,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,193,000. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

