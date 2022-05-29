Zacks Investment Research Lowers 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of 2U from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 2U from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 2U from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. 2U’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 2U will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in 2U in the first quarter valued at $1,218,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in 2U in the first quarter valued at $218,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in 2U in the first quarter valued at $1,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in 2U by 17.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 114,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in 2U by 11.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

