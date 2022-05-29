Zacks Investment Research Lowers MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MedAvail Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization. It engages in providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail Holding Inc., formerly known as MYOS RENS Technology Inc., is based in MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. “

MDVL stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. MedAvail has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

MedAvail ( NASDAQ:MDVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 174.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.45%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that MedAvail will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 14,117,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $14,964,704.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the first quarter worth $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MedAvail during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in MedAvail by 1,239.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 86,248 shares in the last quarter.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

