Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEGXF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEGRO from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($18.25) to GBX 1,585 ($19.94) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cheuvreux cut SEGRO from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($15.60) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($18.88) to GBX 1,560 ($19.63) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,003.45.

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

