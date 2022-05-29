Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Zalando alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZLNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zalando from €90.00 ($95.74) to €55.00 ($58.51) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zalando from €88.00 ($93.62) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zalando from €92.00 ($97.87) to €56.00 ($59.57) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zalando from €84.00 ($89.36) to €52.00 ($55.32) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Zalando to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07. Zalando has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

About Zalando (Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zalando (ZLNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.