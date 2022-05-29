Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,322 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $214,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after buying an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,464,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,686,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $343.53 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $309.00 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $379.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.71.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.