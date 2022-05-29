Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) will post $1.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $6.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,967,000 after buying an additional 1,465,089 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 157.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 28,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 48.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 24,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.83. 947,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

