Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.83. The stock had a trading volume of 947,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

