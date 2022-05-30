$0.02 EPS Expected for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. Farmland Partners reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NYSE FPI remained flat at $$14.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,249. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.91%.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.