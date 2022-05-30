-$0.02 EPS Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). Genasys posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Genasys stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,744. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. Genasys has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 million, a P/E ratio of -187.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 228,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 451,301 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 33.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

