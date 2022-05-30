-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) will report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Affimed reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,900%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 149.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Affimed by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,855,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,848,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after buying an additional 70,893 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Affimed by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,571,000 after purchasing an additional 298,246 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Affimed by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,627,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 636,342 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Affimed by 47.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after buying an additional 916,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 91,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,799. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $394.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.49.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

