$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.08. ProPetro posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 337.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PUMP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,800.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at $783,380.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,464 shares of company stock worth $1,257,927. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProPetro by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 486,926 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ProPetro by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ProPetro by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PUMP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.99. 38,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,732. ProPetro has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

