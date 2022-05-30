$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTCGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.34. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

In related news, CFO Somer Webb acquired 20,116 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,810.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,563,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Summit Partners L P acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,266,000. Bertram Growth Capital Iii Gpllc L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,224,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTC stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $4.94. 79,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,221. Solo Brands has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $23.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Solo Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

