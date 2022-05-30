$0.30 EPS Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.21. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 118,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 37,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

SUPN opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.12. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

