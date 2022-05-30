$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTREGet Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. CareTrust REIT reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CareTrust REIT.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 297.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 301.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTRE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.35. 23,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,376. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,375.00%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

