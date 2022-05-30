-$0.47 EPS Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.

AQST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of AQST stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.03. 7,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,457. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 28,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

