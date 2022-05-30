-$0.50 EPS Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.35% and a negative return on equity of 243.85%. The company had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on HRTX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

HRTX stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

