$0.69 EPS Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $152,930,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $75,964,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,655,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,996,000 after purchasing an additional 386,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,183,000 after purchasing an additional 340,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,212. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.40. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

