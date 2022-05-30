$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

Shares of SGH stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.90. 14,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,607. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SMART Global by 237.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after buying an additional 34,834 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 1,423.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 496,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,215,000 after purchasing an additional 463,488 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

