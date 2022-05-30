$0.83 EPS Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. Talos Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8,400%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $4.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $5.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Talos Energy.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $382.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,205,328.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,207,181 shares in the company, valued at $310,853,731.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 35,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $672,455.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,437,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,172,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,137,584 shares of company stock valued at $92,347,081 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $13,109,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $9,172,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TALO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 50,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,338. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.29. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

About Talos Energy (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.