$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) to post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.95. Clorox reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $141.21.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.71. The company had a trading volume of 54,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,791. Clorox has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

