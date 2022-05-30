$1.01 EPS Expected for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) to post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.08. Bank OZK reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. The business had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens upped their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,756,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,505,000 after purchasing an additional 40,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,712,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,420,000 after buying an additional 222,150 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,094,000 after buying an additional 532,351 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank OZK by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,393,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,014,000 after buying an additional 29,522 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,555,000 after buying an additional 156,127 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OZK stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $41.52. 16,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,663. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.51%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

