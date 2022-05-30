$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.46.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $44,101,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,487,000 after buying an additional 857,340 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 784,439 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,266,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 776,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 85.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,666,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,993,000 after purchasing an additional 766,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.34. 73,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

