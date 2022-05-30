$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.73. Bank of Nova Scotia reported earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of Nova Scotia.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNS. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.06. 101,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,132. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

