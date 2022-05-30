$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) to announce $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $7.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $18.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $492.02. The company had a trading volume of 40,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,832. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $419.60 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $506.65 and its 200-day moving average is $599.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,609 shares of company stock worth $840,010 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,966,216,000 after purchasing an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,377 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

