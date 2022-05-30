10,546 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Purchased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,475,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,314,476,000 after buying an additional 389,378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,185,063 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $392,029,000 after purchasing an additional 499,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Halliburton by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,001,087 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $114,375,000 after purchasing an additional 108,048 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 5.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,857,936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,028,000 after purchasing an additional 248,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, insider Mark Richard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 21,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $762,250.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,353 shares of company stock worth $10,257,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $41.36 on Monday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Stephens downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

