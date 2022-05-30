$11.46 Billion in Sales Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) will post sales of $11.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.22 billion to $12.20 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $15.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $47.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.06 billion to $49.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $50.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.18 billion to $53.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $328.58. 112,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,239. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $293.90 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,910,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,817,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,522. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

