1,118 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Bought by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Nordson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nordson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,987,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson stock opened at $219.83 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.33.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

