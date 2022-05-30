$12.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) will post sales of $12.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.22 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $9.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $48.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.21 billion to $53.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $51.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.24 billion to $57.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 293,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,980,804. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

