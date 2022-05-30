1,229 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 176,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,613 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 69,201 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $26,740,301. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $165.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $163.51 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.20.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

