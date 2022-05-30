1,485,000 Shares in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Purchased by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,485,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,494,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 7.92% of Banner as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 56,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 879,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,381,000 after purchasing an additional 80,055 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,577,000 after buying an additional 21,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banner by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,305,000 after buying an additional 34,830 shares during the period. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth $6,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Banner news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

BANR traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,216. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.03. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

