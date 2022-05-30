151,100 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 151,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,664,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Lam Research as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after buying an additional 103,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,295,939,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,192,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $21.81 on Monday, reaching $531.02. 90,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,256. The company has a 50 day moving average of $493.29 and a 200 day moving average of $577.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $442.53 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $669.45.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

