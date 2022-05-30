$161.92 Million in Sales Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) will announce $161.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.30 million and the lowest is $153.50 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $182.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $662.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.50 million to $670.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $752.99 million, with estimates ranging from $704.70 million to $811.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $143.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRPL shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 73,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $29.52.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 960,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $4,389,000.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,137,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,429,974.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack Roddy bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,401,145 shares of company stock worth $48,289,659. 35.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 684.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

