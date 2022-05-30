$17.94 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) to report sales of $17.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.78 million and the highest is $18.10 million. Apollo Endosurgery posted sales of $16.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full-year sales of $74.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.01 million to $74.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $86.60 million, with estimates ranging from $85.99 million to $87.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Endosurgery.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $16.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

APEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CPMG Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,905,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 26,483 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter valued at $19,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter valued at $14,753,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 53,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 239,038 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APEN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.67. 1,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.78. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.